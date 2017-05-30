Pre-orders have now opened for the HTC U11 in Australia

UPDATE: We now have an Australian release date for the HTC U11. Though originally slated for 'June 2017', we can now confirm that the HTC's latest flagship will arrive on Australian shores on June 5, 2017.

Updated article below:

Though local carrier deals for the upcoming HTC U11 have yet to be announced, HTC has now made it possible for Australians to pre-order the squeezable handset directly from its website.

The HTC U11 carries the recently announced price of $999, and it appears (for now) that it will only be available in Amazing Silver (pictured) and Brilliant Black colour variations. We'll just have to keep holding out for an eventual Australian release of the gorgeous Solar Red shade.

In our early hands on review, we described the phone as "an incredibly powerful handset with a list of specs, one that will have any tech fan salivating, packaged together in an all-new design language for 2017."

The pre-order page states that the handset will begin shipping from June 5, 2017. At present, no pre-order incentives have been revealed, so it may be worth holding out for carrier pre-order announcements.