Read&Go: Orange tests out mobile newspapers

Orange has kicked off a trial using eBook readers to deliver newspaper and magazine content via its 3G network, following Amazon’s much-touted US launch of it’s Kindle e-reader.

150 French testers have been given devices which have Wi-Fi, 3G connectivity and access to a range of French newspapers including Le Monde, Le Parisien, Les Echos, L’Equipe and Télérama.

Kindle competition

The Read&Go device, pictured here, uses a polarised microbead screen and has a USB port for a Wi-Fi dongle. Orange claims that it will store up to 200 newspapers and a library of 30 books.

We should find out more about further plans for Orange Read&Go following the French trial in the coming weeks. For now French speakers can read more on Read&Go on the Orange Innovation website.