The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra plans in Australia | February 2025

Good news, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available in Australia! The latest flagship phone from the South Korean tech giant sports a new exterior design, One UI7, the Now Bar and some awesome new AI-powered features. We’ve rounded up the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in this article, but if you’re interested in the Ultra’s cheaper siblings, we’ve also got an article on the best Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus deals in Australia. You can also read our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review if you're interested in its performance.

Prices for the base model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra start at AU$2,149. The phone is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and 12GB RAM. The phone has also received a AU$50 price drop against the launch price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it a slightly more attractive and accessible device. The most obvious change is to its design, as it’s a more rounded phone than previous Ultra models.

So if you’re looking to pick up a new flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be exactly the device you've been looking for – we’ve already crowned it the best cameraphone in Australia, so it’s certainly worth considering if you’re a photography lover.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra plan: our pick

Vodafone: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB | 100GB data (50GB bonus) | 24 months | AU$113.95 per month



Vodafone offers the cheapest postpaid plan of the big three telcos, so if you want big data from a major carrier, this Galaxy S24 Ultra bundle is your best bet. The telco is offering a massive AU$350.16 saving on the phone's cost when you sign up for a 24 month plan. Pairing this with the Small plan, which is discounted to AU$39 per month with this phone (was AU$49 per month), you'll get 50GB bonus data for as long as you stay connected (100GB total per month) and, for a limited time, customers also get 3 months of BINGE included (ends March 31). Minimum cost: AU$2,173.37 | Minimum cost over 24 months: AU$2734.80

Compare Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra telco plans

Want to see more options? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra plans offered by Australia’s big three telcos.

Outright Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deals

Not interested in purchasing through a telco and getting a paired plan? That’s alright, as many Aussie retailers are offering the Galaxy S25 Ultra outright.

What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

New AI features

Upgraded CPU

Refreshed Ultra design

New UI aesthetic

New 50MP ultra-wide camera

Teased 'Edge' model

Samsung’s 2025 range of Galaxy S devices didn’t include sweeping hardware upgrades and monumental changes to the software, but there were some things of note.

The Ultra also received a redesign that rounded the edges and brought it more stylistically in line with the rest of the range (and further away from the Note that it shares DNA with), while also receiving a new 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Each phone, as usual, is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, packing a gorilla glass panel and an AMOLED 2x display. Each phone supports fast charging (offering a 0-50% charge in 30 minutes) and up to 15W wireless charging with QC2.0 compatibility.

On the software-side, AI is once again leading the show. A new AI feature called Now Brief gives you a quick, AI-generated rundown on a bunch of selected points, such as news, travel time, weather and calendar plans. There’s also the new Now Bar, which offers dynamic, live updates at the bottom of the lock screen on all kinds of things, from sports to weather alerts.

AI-powered search across the phone has also been upgraded with wider app support, making it easier to find specific photos and files. There’s also a handy new group photo feature that takes a burst of shots and allows you to apply the best faces and a handy audio eraser tool for cutting out unwanted noises from videos.



Finally, Samsung also teased a slim model called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge , but we're still getting in details on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs