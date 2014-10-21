Pebble confirms that, unlike Apple, it won't focus on fashion

It's not the most stylish watch, but it works well

The Apple Watch isn't even here yet, but it's clear that Apple is pushing it as a fashion accessory as much as a computing device. That makes a certain amount of sense given that watches are traditionally about form as much function and Apple itself is known for making stylish devices.

But Pebble has confirmed that it's not going to be tempted to take a similar approach and will instead put function and affordability over form, just as it's done so far.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Pebble CEO Eric Migicovsky said of Apple that "they've definitely expressed quite a different perspective on the market than what we're looking at. I think Apple's looking upmarket, they've created something that's more of a fashion piece than anything else. It speaks of high quality and expensive materials."

"We've chosen to create something that meshes with your existing life. It works with the phone you already have – whether that's an iPhone or an Android – long battery life, waterproof, durable and affordable. Those are the key things that we hold very dear."

Keeping it simple

With its long lasting battery, low price tag and monochrome display Pebble arguably has no direct competitors and seemingly it's happy to keep things that way.

Even Android Wear, which isn't as universally fashion-focused as the Apple Watch, has an eye for fashion as evidenced by the likes of the Moto 360 and with its colour screens and shorter battery life it provides a very different experience to Pebble.

But while Pebble isn't going to drastically change its direction and has no plans to release a fashion watch it is seemingly listening to what people want. The Pebble Steel for example has a slimmer build and can be purchased with a steel strap.

But for the most part the company has left it to users to customise their own watches, be it through changing the strap or creating new watch faces. Pebble will never look like a Rolex, but at £99.99 it arguably doesn't have to.