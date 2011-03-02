Olympus launches 24x optical zoom SZ-30MR

Olympus has added to its 'super zoom' range of compact cameras with the new 24x optical zoom SZ-30MR, the company has revealed.
The new slim 'flagship' camera features an equivalent focal length of 25-600mm and is the first camera ever, Olympus claims, to offer simultaneous recording of 1080p Full HD movies and 16-megapixel still images.
The Olympus SZ-30MR also features a Multi Recording function, an Olympus spokesperson tells us, where the camera twin Dual Engine TruePic III+ image processors can either record simultaneously in more than one mode. For instance, users can record two movies at once - one in wideangle and one in close-up range.
The spokesperson used the example of recording a children's play. The Olympus SZ-30MR can record the wider view of the whole stage, while at the same time in a separate box zooming in on your own child and following his or her actions at closer range.
The Olympus SZ-30MR price is set for £299.99 and will be released in late April, available in silver and black.
Also due out in April is the Olympus SZ-20, which boasts a 12.5x optical zoom (24-300mm equivalent), full HD movie capability, Dual Image Stabilisation and a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor.
The Olympus SZ-20 price is still to be confirmed.