Sony tipped to also beat iPhone 7 to dual-camera punch with Xperia M Ultra

It seems everyone wants to get in on the dual-camera act this year. The LG G5 and Huawei P9 already have them and the iPhone 7 is rumoured to be packing them – and now there's word that we could get a Sony Xperia M Ultra with 23MP dual cameras.

That's according to Weibo tipster HQ_Vision, who states the M Ultra has a 23MP f/2 lens and a wider angle f/2.2 one.That suggests it could work a bit like the LG G5's snapper, with one lens for standard shots and the other for wide-angle ones.

Other rumoured specs include a 16MP front-facing camera, a massive 6.0-inch Full HD 'super narrow bezel' display, a mid-range Snapdragon 652 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage and a huge 4,280mAh battery.

Mid-range power, high-end cameras

The leaker also claims the Xperia M Ultra has a fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port, all of which would leave the phone in an odd position – it sounds less powerful than the Snapdragon 820-packing Sony Xperia X Performance, but the camera sounds more impressive.

At this point these are no more than rumours, though, and while the source has made other claims, they're mostly about phones that aren't out yet, so it's impossible to judge how reliable they are.

Still, it's not an unbelievable rumour – Sony itself has predicted that dual-lens cameras are going to be the next big thing in smartphones.