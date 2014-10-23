Shopping list: milk, sugar, and a premium smartphone

For those left horrified by the pricing of the iPhone 6 Plus and its ilk, Aldi Australia is stepping up its smartphone game with the launch of the dual-SIM Bauhn Sphere as a Special Buy from November 1.
With a quad-core processor, 32GB of internal memory, a 5-inch touchscreen and 2GB of RAM, Aldi's latest Android device is a step up from previous models offered by the cut-price supermarket chain.
Users will still need to contend with the phone's lack of 4G, but the asking price of $279 may result in some impulse purchases from customers queueing at the checkout.
Any fear of buyer's regret is to be allayed by a 60 day satisfaction return policy and a 12 month warranty.
Cheap and cheerful
Accompanying the smartphone will be four new pre-paid Value Packs introducing increased data options and free calls and texts between Aldi SIMS from November 3.
Options start at just $10 with the entry-level S package, though no data is included – an additional 100MB of data can be purchased for $5. Those who lean on their smartphone a little more heavily may prefer the $35 XL package, which comes with 2GB.
Should none of the above prove to be enough, additional data packs of 1.5GB and 3GB can be purchased for $16.50 and $30 respectively.
