Sense 5.5 heading to HTC One in 'coming weeks'

The Sense 5.5 update will be rolled out to the HTC One at some point in the next few weeks, HTC has confirmed.

That means that the HTC One will get the more social, personalised Blinkfeed, with the ability to add in RSS feeds and other content you fancy, and improved Video Highlights that are currently only found on the HTC One Max.

HTC Zoe has had some love in the Sense 5.5 software, with a revamped interface making it easier to find highlight reels, as well as the ability to add any music you have stored on the phone.

Animation stations

Big news for Buzzfeeders: you can also make animated GIFs once the new software lands on your phone.

Blinkfeed's updates include new integration with "premium content" from Instagram and Google+ as well as offline viewing of up to 120 articles at a time.

HTC told us that the Sense 5.5 features "will be coming to the One family in the coming weeks" - so keep your eyes peeled for an update if you're the proud owner of an HTC One or HTC One Mini.