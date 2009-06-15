Samsung introduces new Omnia Pro and Lite phones

Samsung's new launches carried on with real aplomb at the Samsung Unpacked event, with the launch of three more smartphones in the Omnia family - the Omnia Pro B7610 and B7230, and B7300 Omnia Lite, all running Windows Mobile 6.1.

The B7610, known on the rumour mills as the Omnia Pro, features a slide out QWERTY keyboard and a 5MP camera with autofocus under a 3.5-inch WVGA AMOLED touch display.

It features a similarly fast processor to the Jet at 800MHz, and has an internal memory of 1GB, with microSD expansion.

It features a new Windows skin that uses panels to allow you to perform such tasks as composing new mail, and supports multiple push email accounts and DLNA connectivity for home networking if you managed to get it working.

The dimensions of a 112.6 x 57.8 x 16.2mm chassis sit on top of a 1500mAh battery, so you'll get a long standby time in exchange for a pretty thick phone.

The B7230

The B7230, also known as the Jackie, is the Blackberry-a-like we brought you news of earlier today, has a 3MP camera on top of a 2.4-inch LCD screen, with full QWERTY keypad and up to 16GB expandable memory through microSD.

It carries support for multiple push email accounts as well as multiple IM clients (including Google and Yahoo!) as well as the obvious Wi-Fi and FM radio stuffed under the 118 x 59.8 x 12.6mm chassis.

Omnia Lite

The final phone in the new Omnia range is the Omnia Lite B7300, which will be the cheapest of the lot.

It too has an LCD display, bit this one is a touch effort with a 3-inch QVGA resolution.

There's a 3MP camera too, with autofocus, and multiple video playback including DivX and MPEG4.

You can once again expand this with microSD up to 32GB, and the 1500mAh battery nestles snugly in the 107 x 51.8 x 12.9mm chassis.

It also features a 3D multimedia player, push email, a-GPS, Wi-Fi and Microsoft Office Suite for working on the go.

All will update to Windows Mobile 6.5 when the browser becomes available so Samsung tells us, and we're just waiting for a price and release date to complement.