LG G3 officially unveiled with metal-effect body and QHD screen

Here's what we were expecting - and it's delivered

Update: Telstra has confirmed that it will be stocking the LG G3 when it comes out in Australia in August.

The Aussie telco also noted that the handset supports the 700Mhz spectrum band, which Telstra will start switching on for its network from 2015 onwards.

Original article...

We've heard so much about the LG G3 over the past few weeks that LG's launch feels a little passe - but passe or not, the handset is officially here.

Pretty much all the last-minute leaks came to fruition: the LG G3 comes with a 5.5-inch QHD screen, the highest resolution screen we've seen on a phone from a major manufacturer to date.

The most interesting thing about the G3 at first glance is the metal-effect chassis that we saw in a leak just this morning. It looks like metal, it even sort of feeks like metal, but it is in fact plastic.

Processing power

While there's no octa-core processor there is 3GB of RAM - sort of - and a quad-core 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Plump for the 32GB LG G3 and you'll be treated to 3GB of RAM, but choose the 16GB model and you'll get just 2GB of RAM.

That's an odd choice from the Korean firm, and we'll have to wait and see if there's any performance difference between the two.

The G3 comes rocking Android 4.4 KitKat, with a slightly tweaked Optimus UI bringing in the flatter design popularised by iOS 7, as well as some more advanced personalisation features and Knock Code.

Of course there's a camera on board - the rear-snapper has a 13MP sensor, OIS+, laser autofocus and dual LED flash, while the front-facer is a 2.1MP affair.