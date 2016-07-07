Fancy a free Google Cardboard? Optus Stores are giving them away right now

Want to get in on the VR craze but don’t want to pay a cent? Well, you’re in luck – Yes Optus stores are giving away free Google Cardboard headsets today as part of a new promotion for Troye Sivan's latest single, ‘Talk Me Down.’

Optus is encouraging people to use the limited edition headset to experience “a private soundcheck performance” of Troye’s single in 360° virtual reality.

To receive a “secret link” to the exclusive VR performance, and for a chance to meet Troye Sivan in real life, you must register on the Optus site.

You better get in to your nearest Optus store fast, though – the free Troye Sivan Google Cardboard headsets are only available while stocks last.