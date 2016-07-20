10 monster Pokémon Go battery packs to keep you juiced up

Pokémon Go has quickly become the biggest smash hit mobile game of all time, but it's one that rapidly drains a phone's battery life. Players looking for ways to extend the life of their device during longer Pokémon hunts should choose a portable battery, but which one?

It's all about size; go for something about 3,000mAh or less if you just want a top-up, 6,000mAh for a long day out, or 10,000mAh or over if you want to bullet-proof your battery status.

It's also about connections; most batteries recharge via micro USB, which is annoying if you're an Apple customer, though there are some exceptions. Unless sold in custom 'made for Apple' versions with built-in Apple Lighting cables, almost all battery packs have a USB port to plug in your normal charging lead.

There are traditionally two output levels: 1 amp and 2.1 amp, with the latter great for tablets and faster-charging phones, so have a look at what's on there before purchase. Now, onto the best battery packs to keep you Pokémon Go-ing all day long.