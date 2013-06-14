HTC goes all 007 with trademark application for 'Fetch' tracking device

HTC is trying to trademark the name 'Fetch' for a new piece of gadgetry that'd track down lost tech and locate people.

Now, we know the Taiwanese firm isn't enjoying such a good time financially these days, but we wouldn't have anticipated it diversifying into spy gear.

In its filing to the US Patent & Trademark office, the mobile manufacturer called it a "Portable multifunction electronic tracking device for assistance in locating mobile phones, smartphones...tablets...PCs."

Sounds like a physical iteration of Apple's Find My iPhone tool right? However Fetch will also "assist users in tracking people." Jeez, haven't we had enough surveillance worries for one week?

Seeking more bite-size news instalments from your favourite tech sites? Check out the rest of our blips and sample the offerings below.