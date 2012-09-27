Google's Schmidt says patent wars are bad for innovation

Though a recent patent battle between Apple and Samsung ended with the court declaring Samsung would have to pay more than $1 billion (UK£630 million,AU$959 million) as a result of infringements, that may not have been the last word in the case.

Samsung is still trying to avoid paying out the huge settlement by asking for a new trial to take place, claiming juror misconduct should nullify the previous decision in Apple's favor.

While the battle between Apple and Samsung continues on, Google has been watching from the sidelines as two of the biggest cellular manufacturers go toe-to-toe over their innovations.

Current Google executive Eric Schmidt will likely be disappointed by further court proceedings, as he recently shared his opinions on patent wars, and they definitely don't align with Apple or Samsung's ideas.

Patent wars are bad, mmkay?

While in Korea to help promote the launch of the Nexus 7, Schmidt opened up to the public about where Google stood on the matters of patent wars.

According to the Korea Times, Schmidt said, "Literally, patent wars prevent choice, prevent innovation and I think that is very bad."

"[Google is] obviously working through that and trying to make sure we stay on the right side of these issues," he added.

Schmidt also told the crowd he believes better products, not legal wrangling, should be the driving force behind the battle for marketshare.

One happy family

Despite Apple and Samsung's reluctance to let up on one another, Google still has a solid relationship with both companies.

As Schmidt stated, Apple is a "very good company," and Google and Apple are "literally talking all the time about everything."

Samsung is apparently in Google's good graces, according to Schmidt.

He revealed that he will meet with Samsung, which he called one of Google's "most important partners."

Apple and Samsung don't appear to be quite done with their patent duel just yet, but at least Google isn't picking favorites, despite Samsung utilizing Google's Android OS.

