At just $16, Vaya's new unlimited talk and text mobile plan is Australia's cheapest

includes 1GB of data

Beating Kogan Mobile's $16.95 1XL plan by just under a dollar, mobile carrier Vaya has unveiled what is now Australia's cheapest unlimited talk and text plan at just $16 a month.

Working off the Optus 4G Plus Network, Vaya's Unlimited S plan is even cheaper if you pay upfront for the entire year ($174, or $14.50 per month) and also includes 1GB of mobile data.

By comparison, Telstra's cheapest month-to-month plan costs $35 a month, lacks unlimited calls and only comes with 500MB of data.

If more data is what you're after, you can get 2GB at $22 per month ($240 for the year upfront) on the Unlimited M plan, 3GB for $26 per month ($288 for the year upfront) on the Unlimited L plan and 7GB at $36 per month ($396 for the year upfront) on the Unlimited XL plan.

The new unlimited talk and text mobile plans are available from today on the Vaya website.

