Olympus firmware updates bring a host of improvements

If you've got an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II, Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II or Olympus PEN-F then you're in luck, as Olympus has announced new firmware updates to enhance the performance of these cameras.

For those who like to use creative lighting, compatibility with Profoto's Air Remote TTL-O (through-the-lens-Olympus), which allows quick and easy control of Profoto's range of Air TTL lights, is bound to appeal.

Elsewhere there are tweaks to autofocus settings, camera settings and general functionality.

1. Compatibility with Profoto Air Remote TTL-O

The latest firmware upgrade delivers compatibility between the Profoto Air Remote TTL-O and the E-M1 Mark II, E-M5 Mark II and PEN-F models.

The Profoto Air Remote TTL-O wirelessly integrates the Profoto Air TTL Flash with these cameras, providing Olympus users with seamless integration. Simply attach the Profoto Air Remote TTL-O to the hot shoe for quick remote control of all functions.

2. Save Settings and Mysets function saves camera settings on the user’s computer

The convenient Save Settings and Mysets function has been added to the E-M5 Mark II and PEN-F to easily save the user’s customized settings on their computer and restore them on the camera when necessary. This feature is useful for applying the same settings to multiple cameras and saving complex settings when upgrading firmware.

3. Midtone adjustment function added to Highlight & Shadow Control

The new midtone adjustment function has been added to the Highlight & Shadow Control on the E-M5 Mark II to provide control over bright and dark sections of a subject and to give users complete control over the tonal properties of the image.

4. AF Target Spot Metering provides spot metering at the focus point

AF Target Spot Metering is now available on the E-M5 Mark II to effectively link the AF Target position and spot metering area.

5. Touch to select Art Filters while viewing sample images on the screen

Sample images that demonstrate the effects of the Art Filter are now shown at the bottom of the PEN-F’s screen. Users can simply view and touch the sample Art Filter image on the screen to instantly activate that option.

6. Set the shutter speed to begin raising the ISO sensitivity in ISO AUTO

It is now possible to control the lowest shutter speed setting on the PEN-F. This allows users to predefine a minimum shutter speed so that the ISO sensitivity increases in low-light situations rather than slowing down the shutter speed. This is convenient for handheld shooting in low-light environments.

7. Improved AF Targeting Pad on the rear LCD monitor

The firmware update makes it possible to use touchpad operations on the PEN-F even if your nose touches the rear LCD monitor while looking through the viewfinder. The AF Targeting Pad provides the freedom to move the AF point on the rear LCD monitor using touch operations while keeping your eye on the viewfinder.

8. High Res Shot and Focus Stacking Mode compatibility on non-Olympus flashes

The E-M1 Mark II’s powerful 50MP High Res Shot and Focus Stacking Modes are now supported with both Olympus flashes and flashes from other manufacturers.

9. Automatic switching to rear LCD monitor when shooting with the viewfinder

When shooting through the E-M1 Mark II’s viewfinder during Rec View, the camera now automatically switches to the rear LCD monitor for image playback when the eye is moved away from the viewfinder.

10. AF HOME settings saved when camera is turned off

Previously, the AF HOME settings were reset after the E-M1 Mark II was turned off. The firmware upgrade saves the user’s AF HOME settings even if the camera is turned off.

To find out more about compatibility and how to download and install the firmware, head to the Olympus website.