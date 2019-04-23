Nvidia expands GTX 16-Series with new mobile graphics and desktop GTX 1650

Nvidia's Turing architecture is making its way to more affordable gaming laptops. While the Nvidia 20-Series graphics processors (GPUs) – like the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 – have seen mobile versions released on high-end gaming laptops, now more affordable 16-Series GPUs are coming to gaming laptops as well.

Nvidia's new 16-Series mobile GPUs have debuted in builds from all major manufacturers, like Dell, Acer, Asus and Lenovo. The new graphics processors will also be available to boutique laptop builders.

Most new models are available immediately, and prices for new laptops powered by 16-Series GPUs start at $799 (about £610, AU$1,125).

16-Series performance

The new 16-series mobile GPUs will use Nvidia's Max-Q technology, enabling thinner and quieter laptops without a serious sacrifice to graphics performance, and be available in standard configurations with a bit more power.

In the GTX 9-series and earlier, Nvidia's mobile GPUs tended to see a significant performance drop from their desktop counterparts. With the 10-Series and onward that difference has diminished, and the new 16-Series GPUs look to continue that trend.

Nvidia is boasting the ability of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to hit over 100 frames per second (fps) in popular titles like Fortnite, Overwatch and Apex Legends – that's at 1080p resolution and 'High' detail settings in each game. While the ability to do that will depend on other parts in the computer as well, the new GPUs offer promising potential.

Nvidia's Optimus technology is still around to help prolong battery life, with Nvidia claiming up to two times longer battery life. The new GPUs also have improved capture features, including Nvidia Ansel and automatic highlights. Using the graphics cards' built-in capture can also improve on CPU-based capturing while reducing impact on game performance.

In addition to the mobile GPUs, Nvidia is releasing a desktop version of the new GTX 1650. The new budget card will come from Nvidia's board partners and start at just $149 (about £115, AU$210).

From April 23 to May 22, Nvidia is bundling 16-Series graphics cards and laptops with a Fortnite package that includes 2,000 V-Bucks and the Fortnite Counterattack Set.