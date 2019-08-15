Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T3, Canon EOS RP and others grab the gongs at the EISA Awards

Many of the biggest photo players have scooped awards for their most recent products and innovations at this year's Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Awards.

Each year, 55 journalists and editors from a raft of magazines and websites across the world come together and vote on the photo and audio products that deserve special commendation – and there's been no shortage of photography products to consider this year, given the wealth of new camera systems launched in the past 12 months, with an abundance of optics alongside them.

Scooping the EISA Camera of the Year award is the Nikon Z6, which still takes pole position in our Best Camera buying guide. Joining it on the podium was the Panasonic S1R, which took the prize for EISA Advanced Full-Frame Camera, while Fujifilm celebrated a double camera victory, with its X-T3 being named EISA Advanced Camera 2019-2010, and the GFX 100 grabbing the Camera Innovation award.

Panasonic's S1R impressed the judges enough to grab the EISA Advanced Full-Frame Camera award (Image credit: Future)

Canon wasn't overlooked either, with the Canon EOS RP grabbing the EISA Best Buy Full Frame Camera trophy, while the Sony A6400 secured the EISA Photo/Video Camera prize. Sony also won an award for its Real Time Eye AF feature, which has appeared on recent models like the Alpha A9 and Cyber-shot RX100 VII.

Lenses have also been recognized, with Canon's latest RF-series of glass doing particularly well. The RF 50mm f/1.2L USM was named EISA Standard Prime Lens, while the RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM grabbed the EISA Standard Zoom Lens award and the RF 28-70mm f/2L USM was named EISA Lens Innovation. Canon's EF line also got some love, with the EF 600mm f/4L IS III USM awarded the prize for EISA Super-Telephoto Prime Lens 2019-2020.

The Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM won the Portrait Prime Lens award (Image credit: Future)

Sony's optics also impressed the judges, with its FE 135mm f/1.8 GM, FE 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS and FE 24mm f/1.4 GM all winning in their respective categories, while Nikon grabbed the EISA Professional Standard Zoom Lens gong for its NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S.

Third-party manufacturers Tamron and Sigma grabbed two awards each, Tamron for its 35-150mm f/2.8-4 Di VC OSD and 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD and Sigma for its 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports and 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports.

A full list of the awards is below.

EISA Awards 2019-2020 winners (Photography Expert Group)

Cameras

EISA ADVANCED CAMERA 2019-2020 - Fujifilm X-T3

EISA ADVANCED FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2019-2020 - Panasonic Lumix DC-S1R

EISA BEST BUY FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2019-2020 - Canon EOS RP

EISA CAMERA INNOVATION 2019-2020 - Fujifilm GFX100

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2019-2020 - Nikon Z6

EISA COMPACT CAMERA 2019-2020 - Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI

Lenses and others