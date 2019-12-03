New WhatsApp dark mode will activate automatically to save your phone's battery

WhatsApp dark mode will be here soon, and files tucked away in the latest beta release have revealed that it can be activated automatically when your phone is in Battery Saver mode.

We've been expecting WhatsApp dark mode for quite some time now, and more and more details keep leaking out about what we can expect when it finally lands.

As it has done in the past, WABetaInfo has picked apart the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and made some important discoveries. In version 2.19.353 of the app, it seems that it will be possible to link the use of dark mode to whether or not Battery Saver is enabled.

Of course, it will still be possible to manually opt to use either the dark or the light theme as you prefer, but in Android 9, users will be presented with the additional option 'Set by Battery Saver'. Because of the power saving quality of Dark Mode, it makes sense to have WhatsApp use this mode automatically if your phone is trying to save power, and this is precisely what this setting will do.

Stop the drain

The change will come as great news to anyone who has found WhatsApp to be a power drain. Last month, many Android users began complaining that the app was suddenly drawing far more juice than usual, causing their phones to die within hours of charging.

If WABetaInfo's findings prove to be correct, the link between Dark Mode and Battery Saver will only be found in Android 9 and older. For anyone running Android 10, the choice will be between force light or dark mode, or linking WhatsApp color mode to the system default.

There's still not word on just when we'll see Dark Mode officially landing on Android, but will all of the recent revelations, it seems that work is well under way so hopefully it is not too far away.