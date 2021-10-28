It's official: we're getting a new Oculus VR headset – but it's not the Quest 3

Mark Zuckerberg finally lifted the lid on Oculus' next VR headset at Facebook Connect 2021 – and it's called Project Cambria.

Coming at some point next year, Project Cambria isn't a Quest device (so not the Oculus Quest 3), but will be compatible with Quest devices, so says the company.

It will arrive as part of Facebook's push to introduce multiple new mixed reality products "advancing the state of the art" in years to come.

Details about Project Cambria are few and far between at this point – we only caught a brief glimpse of the product itself in a short teaser video – but Zuckerberg confirmed that it'll boast cutting-edge features that Facebook can’t yet include in its existing Oculus Quest lineup.

(Image credit: Facebook / Oculus)

As for what those features will be, we know Project Cambria will be capable of real-time face and eye tracking, and sport cameras that pass high-resolution video to its internal screens.

This technology will allow the headset to reflect people's facial emotions in avatars – in keeping with the company's new push towards a 'metaverse' – and also permit Project Cambria a much slimmer form factor than similar devices on the market right now.

Elsewhere at the event, Facebook announced that it's officially changing its name to Meta.

Analysis: Is this the 'Oculus Pro'?

It's not yet clear whether this mysterious Project Cambria is in fact the long-rumored Oculus Pro headset, but judging by the similarities between recent leaked information surrounding a new Oculus headset and what was shown at Facebook Connect, we're fairly confident that it is.

Quest Pro / Seacliff [thread]found by Samulia in the Seacliff firmware pic.twitter.com/0pGODx2HCpOctober 24, 2021 See more

Dubbed 'Seacliff firmware,' the above video seems to show off a device similar in design to Project Cambria, one being used to try on different outfits for a player's avatar.