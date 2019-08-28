Netflix is ramping up its efforts to be a real heavyweight at this year's Oscars

Netflix has revealed its plans to release 10 films in theaters before the end of 2019, in what appears to be its bid for Oscars acclaim.

According to The Verge, months-long negotiations between the streaming platform and major theatre chains, some of which "insist on a 90-day period of exclusivity before movies go to home streaming services".

These rigid exclusivity periods seem to have been waived, as all 10 Netflix films set for release before the end of this year will reportedly debut on the streaming platform just weeks after their cinematic debut.

Scorsese is back

By launching original films in cinemas, Netflix is ensuring that they will be eligible for awards like the Oscars, which "require a theatrical run for their candidates".

Netflix's best bet for Oscars glory will likely be The Irishman, a Martin Scorsese epic that stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The Irishman, which is said to have cost upwards of $140 million, is based on the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses' by Charles Brandt, following WWII veteran Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a real-life hitman who was allegedly involved in the infamous disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

So why the huge budget? As the story takes place over the course of multiple decades, director Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York) and his team have employed expensive and cutting-edge de-aging technology to make some of its cast appear up to 30 years younger in certain sections of the film.

Check out the full list of Netflix films coming to theaters below:

The Laundromat – September 7 (theatrical) October18 (Netflix)

September 7 (theatrical) October18 (Netflix) Dolemite Is My Name – October 4 (theatrical) October 25 (Netflix)

October 4 (theatrical) October 25 (Netflix) The King – October 11 (theatrical) November 1 (Netflix)

October 11 (theatrical) November 1 (Netflix) The Irishman – November 1 (theatrical) November 27 (Netflix)

November 1 (theatrical) November 27 (Netflix) Earthquake Bird – November 1 (theatrical) November 15 (Netflix)

November 1 (theatrical) November 15 (Netflix) Marriage Story – November 6 (theatrical) December 6 (Netflix)

November 6 (theatrical) December 6 (Netflix) Klaus – November 8 (theatrical) November 15 (Netflix)

November 8 (theatrical) November 15 (Netflix) I Lost My Body – November 15 (theatrical) November 29 (Netflix)

November 15 (theatrical) November 29 (Netflix) Atlantics – November 15 (theatrical) November 29 (Netflix)

November 15 (theatrical) November 29 (Netflix) The Two Popes – November 27 (theatrical) December 20 (Netflix)

Whether spending all that money will give Netflix a better chance at gaining awards recognition remains to be seen, but the platform's Original movie Roma took the award for Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Oscars.

That result proves that streaming platforms now have a place in the traditional film industry, and Netflix is keen to capitalize to bring more brand authority.

Staunch traditionalists may disagree; after all, why would anyone go to the cinema if you can watch anything you want instantly form the comfort of your own home?

Well, studies have shown that while there has been a decline in box office sales, Netflix and other streaming platforms aren't to blame.

According to Variety, a study by EY’s Quantitative Economics and Statistics group found that "people who go to movies in theaters more frequently also consume more streaming content", not replacing one method for the other - which is why we're seeing movie theaters coming up with ideas like 4DX to get behinds back on seats.

