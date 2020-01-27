Motorola Razr 2019's box is a 'Nightstand Amplifier', whatever that means

The Motorola Razr is likely to be a pretty delicate foldable phone, thanks to its small size and the foldable form factor in general, and Motorola doesn't want you breaking your new toy straight away. That's why it has released a series of educational videos on how to look after the phone.

These videos are available on the Motorola US YouTube channel, and range from topics like 'Unboxing your razr' and 'Caring for razr' to 'Moto experience on razr' and 'razr camera features'.

If you're a Motorola Razr fan or owner, all these videos should be interesting and useful for you, but the unboxing video is particularly fascinating, because it shows just how 'premium' this mid-range foldable is.

Seemingly the phone comes with a carry case just for its accessories, including a charger and wired earphones (presumably USB-C ones, since the Motorola Razr has no 3.5mm headphone jack). Since you're probably buying the Razr for its small form factor, it's curious that Motorola thinks you'd then want to bring a big carry case with you, but maybe you do.

In addition, the box the Motorola Razr comes in is apparently a 'Nightstand Amplifier'. Motorola doesn't go into any more detail on what that actually means, but we'd assume the box is designed to project sound further, so it works as an ersatz loudspeaker.

Some of the videos, like 'razr Quick View display', show some of the intriguing features of the Motorola Razr, and whether or not you're interested in buying the device it's worth watching them to see some of the impressive features of the phone.

The Motorola Razr itself is an intriguing (albeit expensive) smartphone, and we'll be sure to test out all its features and tricks when we get one in for our full review. Stay tuned for that in the coming weeks or months.