Moto G8 release date, price, specs and features

The Moto G8 range is seemingly finally complete, as Motorola has now announced the Moto G8 itself – a phone which bizarrely landed a long time after the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play, and a little time after the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus.

Confusing launch timing aside, there’s potentially a lot to like in the Moto G8, from its triple-lens camera to its big 6.4-inch screen. But this is clearly one of the more basic handsets in the range, so much of its appeal will depend on its price.

Below you’ll find full details of all the Moto G8’s specs and features, along with information on the likely release date and price of the phone.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The latest entry in the budget Moto G range

The latest entry in the budget Moto G range When is it out? Probably in the next few weeks

Probably in the next few weeks How much does it cost? TBC, but it's sure to be affordable

The Moto G8 is already available in Brazil, but the rest of the world will have to wait a little longer. The company claims that it will launch in Europe (likely including the UK), Australia, Latin America and Asia “over the coming weeks".

Interestingly, there’s no mention of the US, so it’s possible the Moto G8 won’t land there. Then again, maybe it’s simply going to land as the Moto G, since a number of recent Motorola handsets have dropped the number in the US.

We don’t yet know the price, but will update this article as soon as we hear anything. For reference, the Moto G7 launched for $299 / £239 / AU$399, so the Moto G8 might be similar.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto G8 design and display

The Moto G8 has a 6.4-inch 720 x 1560 (HD+) LCD screen with 269 pixels per inch, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 87% screen-to-body ratio.

That, in another naming quirk, actually makes the screen marginally larger than the 6.3-inch display on the Moto G8 Plus, but it is lower resolution than the 1080 x 2280 (FHD+) Moto G8 Plus. It’s closer in that sense to the 720 x 1520 Moto G8 Play.

As for the design, the Moto G8 has a bezel below the screen, a slim bezel above, and a single-lens punch-hole camera cut into the display. Flip it over and you’ll see the main cameras in a block running down the left edge of the rear, while the rear panel itself has a textured design.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Dimensions are 161.27 × 75.8 × 8.95mm, the weight is 188.3g, and it has a water-repellent design, which helps protect it against light rain and accidental spills – though note that it isn’t properly waterproof. It’s available in blue or white.

Moto G8 camera and battery

You get three cameras on the back of the Moto G8, specifically a 16MP f/1.7 main one, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one (with a 118-degree field of view), and a 2MP f/2.2 macro one, which lets you focus on subjects from as little as 2cm away. There’s also an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the front.

The battery meanwhile is a healthy 4,000mAh, it supports 10W charging (which isn’t especially fast compared to some rival phones), and Motorola promises up to 40 hours of life on a single charge.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Moto G8 power and features

The Moto G8 is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset and 4GB of RAM. That’s the same as the Moto G8 Plus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Stylus, so it’s not lacking there compared to the rest of the range.

It has 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and it runs Android 10, and like other Motorola handsets this is a near stock version of Android 10, so there’s minimal bloat.

The additions Motorola has offered are generally likely to be useful, including things like Moto Actions (gesture controls), and Moto Gametime (a gaming mode that blocks interruptions).

The Moto G8 also has a fingerprint scanner on the back, plus what Motorola describes as a “powerful” loudspeaker and a 3.5mm headphone port, so given its large screen it could make for a decent budget media device.