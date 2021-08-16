Moto G60s is official, and it's one of the cheapest 120Hz phones

Motorola is a champion when it comes to cheap phones, and the new Moto G60s – which has now been confirmed to be coming to the UK - is a prime example of that.

Hitting stores in the coming weeks and starting at £219.99 (around $305 / AU$415), this has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a big 5,000mAh battery that you can apparently get 12 hours of power from with just a 12-minute charge thanks to 50W charging.

It also has a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a quad-lens camera, with a 64MP main sensor joined by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro lens, alongside a 2MP depth sensor, plus 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Moto G60s also includes the brand’s ThinkShield for Mobile platform, designed to offer enhanced security, and it comes in Iced Mint and Ink Blue shades.

Those specs for that money sound decent on paper, with the refresh rate and battery size being particular highlights – though cheap phones often have big batteries anyway.

There's no 5G and the amount of available RAM sounds less impressive, particularly the 4GB version, but compromises always have to be made with cheap phones. So if your priorities are battery life and screen quality then the Moto G60s seems on paper to be a promising choice. Or at least in the UK it does – at the time of writing there’s no word on if or when it will come to the US or Australia.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Analysis: you won’t get a 120Hz screen for much less than this

It was only a few years ago that a 120Hz refresh rate was considered a premium feature on a phone. Now though, phones like the Moto G60s have this spec. But while it’s less premium than it once was, there aren’t many phones quite this cheap that have a 120Hz refresh rate.

This isn’t quite the most affordable of them, with the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC also having a 120Hz display and costing just £199 (about $250, AU$360). But that’s an outlier – most 120Hz phones are more in the mid-range and above.

In fact, even some high-end phones still don’t have a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 range for example doesn’t, so having this on the Moto G60s gives the phone a major selling point.