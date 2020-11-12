More Huawei Mate X2 leaks suggest the foldable phone is coming soon

The Huawei Mate X was one of the first foldable phones to arrive, and that was followed up by the Mate Xs that appeared earlier this year. As for what's next for Huawei in the foldable space, a regulatory filing may have just given us some clues.

As spotted by 91mobiles, a device which we think is the Huawei Mate X2 has just been mentioned by a certification body in China – in the filing itself it has the codename 'Huawei TET-AN00 / AN10 smartphone'.

The documentation doesn't tell us too much about the phone, but it does suggest that a launch is approaching. This could be the foldable phone that Huawei starts off 2021 with, perhaps in February (a year after the Mate Xs).

The regulatory filing tells us that the device is going to support 66W fast charging as well as 5G, so it looks like we're getting a super-premium gadget here – that super-speedy charging rate matches that of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

A bigger, better display

According to reports, the Huawei Mate X2 foldable will come running the same Kirin 9000 chip powering the Mate 40 Pro as well, while the size of the (unfolded) display is rumored to be 8.3 inches – up from 8 inches on the Mate Xs.

A 120Hz refresh rate for that display has also been mentioned, which suggests Huawei is really going for it in terms of screen quality and specs. It would seem the Chinese tech giant is keen to give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 some serious competition.

The upcoming Mate X2 might also copy the Fold 2 in one key design choice: sources say the Mate X2 will fold inwards rather than outwards, so the main display doesn't end up on the outside of the handset when it's closed.

As soon as anything is official from Huawei, we'll let you know. There have also been rumors that Huawei is working on a clamshell-style foldable phone, following the template set by the Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr.

Via Pocket-lint