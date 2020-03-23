Monday funday: Save AU$41 on a Google Home Mini through eBay

If you’re after a smart home device to make your life easier, the Google Home Mini is a fantastic and affordable option that's currently on sale on eBay.

The Google Home Mini is the most compact and economical of Google's wide range of smart home electronics. Although, don’t be deceived by its size – this small but powerful device is capable of performing all the basic tasks that you'd expect from a smart speaker.

Powered by Google Assistant, Google Home Mini lets you access hands-free help in any room and quickly find information about the weather, news, sports and more. You can even integrate the device with Google Cast, allowing you to play, pause and rewind music, schedule your commute and set your alarm – all hands-free.

If you have other smart home devices, such as HUE lights or a smart Wi-Fi plug, you can connect them to this nifty device for voice-controlled activation.

You can grab the Google Home Mini through eBay using the code PMID20 at checkout to receive your full 51% discount – that’s an impressive saving of AU$41!