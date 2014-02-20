Archos adds the 8-inch Helium tablet to its 4G line-up

MWC 2014 might just be a couple of days away but that hasn't stopped Archos from announcing a new slew of smartphones and tablets.

Headlining Archos' latest line up of smart devices is the Archos 80 Helium 4G. The company claims it is the world's first 8-inch 4G tablet under AU$450, slotting into its recently introduced series of 4G Helium devices.

For this affordable price, users will get a 1024x768 IPS screen displaying a slightly aged Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. Tucked underneath the 8-inch screen, there's a quad-core Archos A7 processor paired with an Adreno 305, 1GB of RAM and 8GBs of storage.

Tablet camera connoisseurs will also be able to shoot photos with the tablet's 5MP camera and 2MP front snapper. Archos has yet to announce when the 4G tablet will be shipping, but we've asked the French device maker and will update the post accordingly.

Going octo-core

The Archos 50c Oxygen goes all the way to eight cores

Archos also announced a few new phones along with the tablet including the 1.7 Ghz Cortex octa-core A7 powered Archos 50c Oxygen. Along with the multi-core chip, the 50c Oxygen is a Dual SIM device with a 5-inch, 1280 x 720 resolution screen.

Rounding out the devices' specs are a Mali 450MP4 GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GBs of storage. The 50c Oxygen is also outfitted with an eight-megapixel back camera and 2MP sensor in front. The Archos 50c Oxygen will be sold for £219.99, which is about AU$407.79.

Coming with a similar set of cameras is the Archos 64 Xenon, a 6.4-inch phablet device packing a slightly more pedestrian 1.3 GHz quad-core A7. The phone has a Mali 400MP2 GPU and 1GB of RAM to help power its 1280 x 720 resolution display.

The Archos 64 Xenon will arrive later this year with 4GB for storage, with a £199.99 price tag, about AU$370.72.

The affordable entry

Four-inches of Android 4.2 affordability

Lastly, Archos introduced its most budget-friendly device: the 40b Titanium for only £99.99 (about AU$185.35). The meekly priced phone is also equipped as such with only a 4-inch, 800 x 480 resolution screen.

Inside, users will find a 1.3 GHz A7 chip with a Mali 400 GPU, plus 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. The imaging options aren't stellar but there is a 5MP sensor paired with a VGA front facing camera.

All the phones will come running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and will be available at a later yet to be announced date. Until then, stay tuned for our hands-on with Archos' whole device lineup at MWC 2014.