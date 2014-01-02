Archos 45 Helium and 50 Helium 4G lift off with stock Jelly Bean

Archos just joined the "cool" smartwatch collective and now it's announcing its first line of LTE smartphones powered by Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and offering full access to the Google Play Store.

Archos proclaimed its "grand entry" into the 4G era smartphone market with the Archos 45 Helium 4G and 50 Helium 4G.

The 45 Helium features a 4.5-inch, 854 x 480 resolution IPS screen. The moderately sized handset comes running a Qualcomm 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex A7 processor.

The phone is also equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Camera-wise, the 45 Helium 4G is not all that interesting - it holds a a 5MP snapper on the back and a front-facing VGA for video calling and selfies.

Big brother

Not a bad looking machine

The French phone maker also announced the Archos 45 Helium 4G's slightly larger sibling, the 5-inch Archos 50 Helium 4G. A slightly more premium device, the Archos 50 Helium 4G features a 1280 x 720 screen.

It's also been slightly beefed up with 8GB of storage, an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP sensor in the front. Otherwise the two handsets are identical with the same processor, GPU and microSD slot. There's also a healthy smattering of WDCMA and GSM radio bands to chatter around the world.

The two phones come unlocked along with Archos' promise that the handsets can be upgraded to Android 4.4.2 KitKat.

There isn't word yet on a release date for either of Archos' first stock Android handsets, but we know the 45 Helium 4G will be available for $199.99/£189.99 (about AU$224.21) and the 50 Helium 4G for $249.99/£229.99 (about AU$280.26).

You can bet your lunch money that we will get our hands on these smartphones at CES 2014, so stay tuned for more.