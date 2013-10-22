Apple unveils iPad mini 2 with Retina display

At its press event in San Francisco, Apple unveiled the new iPad mini 2 with Retina display, complete with the feature everyone's been clamoring for.

As told by Apple's Phil Schiller, the main customer feedback following the first iPad mini was to include a Retina screen for the next go-round. Apple listened.

The iPad mini 2's screen is a 7.9-inch affair with 2048 x 1536 resolution at 326 pixels per inch. In all, users will cast their eyes on 3.1 million pixels inside the mini 2's display.

The new smaller tablet will launch with iOS 7, and it's powered by Apple's new A7 chip with its 64-bit architecture. The new M7 coprocessor found inside the iPhone 5S is along for the ride as well.

The iPad mini 2 will be out "later in November" starting at $479 for 16GB with Wi-Fi only and $649 for 16GB with 4G plus Wi-Fi. The mini 2 tops out at 128GB for $799 Wi-Fi only and 128GB with 4G connectivity for $949.

Watch our iPad mini 2 hands-on below.

More iPad mini 2 specs

The new tablet is said to be four times faster at CPU tasks than its predecessor and eight times faster at GPU duties.

The battery can last up to 10 hours, and thanks to the two times faster Wi-Fi support with MiMo and extended 4G support, you'll be able to connect better for longer.

There's a 5MP iSight camera on the rear and plus a new 1080p FaceTime camera. Color options are silver and white and space gray. Sorry - no gold here.

Oh, and no Touch ID ... maybe Apple's saving that for the next keynote.

The first iPad mini is sticking around at $349 for 16GB Wi-Fi.