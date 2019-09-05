Michael Kors unveils three new designer smartwatches to satisfy your inner baller

Michael Kors is one of many designer bands making smartwatches, and it's just unveiled three new devices that combine high-end specs with a premium design.

These Michael Kors smartwatches are the Access Lexington 2, Access Bradshaw 2, and Access MKGO. The Access Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 are upgrades to previous devices that use the a similar design, but add new tech features.

Both use Google's Wear OS operating system and pack a Snapdragon Wear 3100, which is a top-of-the-line chipset that offers improved performance as well as much improved battery life from older devices.

New features for the redesigned models include speakers, which let you take calls as well as talk to Google Assistant and hear notifications. Plus these come with enhanced battery management, which lets you customize which features of the smartwatch remain operational at any one time so battery life is extended.

Of course, what you really want is a premium design, and of course you're getting that from Michael Kors, and each smartwatch is shiny enough to require sunglasses (well, not quiet, but nearly).

They have similar designs in terms of tech, with 1.28-inch AMOLED screens and 44mm cases, with 12mm case thickness and similar sized bands. On top of that they have 8GB storage and 1GB RAM, so they'll be fast devices with lots of space. In fact, the only real difference between the devices is the actual aesthetic look.

Both the Access Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 are available in a range of colors, starting at $350 (roughly £290, AU$515), although for the more 'premium' looks that price increases up to $425 (around £350, AU$630) for a gold Lexington 2.

What about the third?

The third Michael Kors smartwatch is the Access MKGO, which is a different kind of product than the previous two: it's a wearable designed for people with active lifestyles. That's not to say it's a fitness tracker, because it's still comfortably a smartwatch, but it has improved functions for people who like to live in the fast lane.

The Michael Kors Access MKGO has Wear OS and a Snapdragon 3100 like the other watches, but a 1.19-inch screen that isn't AMOLED, and a 43mm case with 7mm thickness. It's got a nylon case too, instead of aluminium, to make it a lightweight wearable.

The Access MKGO comes with Google Fit built in, so you can set and manage activity goals, and along with the design that's easy on your wrist, it's a better option for people who want to use their smartwatch for fitness tracking.

The device is cheaper than the Lexington 2 or Bradshaw 2, coming in at $295 (about £240, AU$435) for each of its various colors.

All three of these smartwatches are part of the Michael Kors Fall 2019 collection, so will be available soon, although we don't know a definite release date yet.