Marvel's Luke Cage finally meets his match in explosive new season 2 trailer

Perhaps feeling a little cocky about his celebrity status, immense strength and bulletproof skin, Harlem's hero Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is blindsided by a new rival in the latest trailer for Netflix's most community-minded superhero series.

This new adversary, known as Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir), doesn't share the love for Cage that the rest of Harlem does, handing out a surprise beat down that leaves the 'hero for hire' bleeding and dazed.

More importantly, his actions prove to the rest of the neighborhood, particularly Harlem's self-appointed 'queen' Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), that Luke Cage isn't as invulnerable as he thinks he is.

Rusty Cage

The new trailer shows a villain that deals in mystical forces and is incredibly strong, as evidenced by the scene in which he's shot at by machine guns, only to shake off the bullets and keep on fighting.

If Cage has any hopes of beating this seemingly-unbeatable opponent, he's going to need help. While he isn't present in the trailer, we know that Danny Rand (Finn Jones), also known as the Iron Fist, will feature prominently in this season, perhaps lending Cage some of his Chi wisdom.

We also see Misty Knight (Simone Missick), the NYPD detective that was left with only one arm by the end of Marvel's The Defenders, sporting a shiny new metallic appendage (if you look closely, you'll see Misty holding a sketch of the new arm with a Rand logo in the corner).

Bristling with explosions and fights, the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage looks to ramp up the excitement considerably over the show's first season — we'll find out for sure when the season 2 drops on Netflix in its entirety on June 22, 2018.