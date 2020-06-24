Man United vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch today's match from anywhere

Football returns to Old Trafford tonight with a match that could prove pivotal in the race for European qualification - read on as our guide explains all the ways to live stream Man United vs Sheffield United and watch the Premier League action online from anywhere in the world.

Man United currently find themselves in fifth following a creditable draw away at Spurs last Friday, while the Blades have seen their challenge for a top five spot falter with a disappointing draw at Aston Villa and a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

Man United vs Sheffield United cheat sheet Tonight's match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5.00pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. For those without Sky, a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass is currently £10 off and will sort you out. In the US, grab a FREE Sling Blue trial to watch Man United vs Sheffield United on NBCSN today.

All eyes will be on Man United keeper David de Gea after the Spanish star's latest error led to Tottenham's opener last week. On the plus side for the Reds, that match gave us the first glimpse of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes together in the same line-up and the pair will be expected to start in midfield this evening.

Man United are five points adrift of the top four at this late stage of the season, meaning a win here is imperative, but their opponents tonight have Champions League aspirations of their own.

Sheffield United are just two points behind the home side and boss Chris Wilder will be demanding a reaction from his side following their heaviest defeat of the campaign in their last outing.

Read on for our guide to getting a reliable Man United vs Sheffield United live stream and watching all the Premier League action online today.

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Man United vs Sheffield United live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best currently available. ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

How to live stream Man United vs Sheffield United in the UK

Tuesday's evening game will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 5pm BST ahead of an 6pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Man United vs Sheffield United online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value and now just £25. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season, which is still and works out at around 50p a pop at present. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Man United vs Sheffield United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Man United vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Man United vs Sheffield United is at 1pm ET or 10am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Man United vs Sheffield United for free today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch Man United vs Sheffield United for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United vs Sheffield United, with kick-off set for 1pm / 10am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Man United vs Sheffield United: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Man United vs Sheffield United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST on Thursday, June 25.

How to watch Man United vs Sheffield United in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Man United vs Sheffield United live at 5am NZST on the morning of Thursday, June 25. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch a Man United live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Man United vs Sheffield United kicks off at 10.30pm IST (New Delhi time) late on Wednesday. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Man United vs Sheffield United: latest team news and H2H results

The home side have a full compliment of players to call upon with Paul Pogba likely to start following his run-out against Spurs. The Blades meanwhile have John Egan suspended following his red card against Newcastle, while on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Man United have bossed this fixture for almost three decades, having won their last seven home meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions. The Blades last win against the Red Devils came in a 1992 FA Cup win.