Listen up: Bing Lee is having a massive headphone sale – here are the best cans

Whether you're after a cable-free companion to blast some beats on your morning jog, or just a quality pair of cans for some chilled-out tunes, Bing Lee's latest 25%-off headphone sale is a good place to score a bargain.
Below we've selected some of the best deals on TechRadar-approved sets, so you can cut straight to the cream of the crop.
There's no need to enter a voucher code at checkout – just be sure that the product you're after has the "25% off" text beneath it in red. Note that this sale is only on until March 11, so get in quick if you want to snag some beaut budget bangers!
Best on-ear headphone picks
Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $247 (was $329):
Thanks to its excellent noise-cancelling, travel-friendly design and overall value for money, we're quite fond of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC here at TechRadar. Enough so to give the cans 4.5 stars in our full review and list them as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, so see what all the fuss is about and get them at an even more affordable price.
Sennheiser PXC 550 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $374 (was $499):
Another, more premium, contender on our list of best noise-cancelling headphones is the Sennheiser PXC 550. You can read our full review of the PXC 550 here, but regardless, if you're after some awesome-sounding headphones with some clever EQ, battery, and power tricks, you won't be disappointed with these bad boys.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $299 (was $399):
If you're an Apple fan or you just happen to enjoy music with a bit more punch and kick, then you're probably familiar with the Beats brand by now. The Solo3 are the latest wireless cans from the company and have the signature powerful sound that Beats have become known for. You can score them in either Black or Rose Gold.
Some in-ear headphone magic
Sennheiser Momentum Free In-ear Bluetooth Headphones for $224 (was $299):
Sennheiser is making some of the best wireless in-ears you can get at the moment, and the Momentum Free are no exception. Essentially a wireless version of its already successful Momentum In-Ears, the Free ditch the cables, while keeping the audio quality Sennheiser is known for. The neckband version of the wireless in-ears, the Momentum Wireless, is also available, and you can read how much this impressed us in our full review.
Beats X Wireless In-ear Headphones for $149 (was $199):
Maybe you're chasing down that Beats by Dre sound, but you're after something even more hassle-free than the Solo3 Wireless Headphones above. Well, the Beats X do a wonderful job at distilling that bass-heavy sound into a tiny package, making your jog or workout even more energising. Check out our full review for more detailed analysis. You can score yourself a pair of these beauties in Black or White.
