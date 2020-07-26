Leicester City vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League match online

The pick of today's final round of 2019/20 Premier League fixtures takes place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, where both sides are masters of their European destiny next season and can guarantee themselves Champions League qualification with the right result. Read on as we explain how to watch Leicester City vs Man United online - live stream this Sunday's Premier League action from anywhere in the world by following our guide.

Leicester vs Man United live stream As with all matches on the final day of the Premier League season, kick-off time for Leicester City vs Man United is scheduled for 4pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 3.30pm. Those without Sky can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass. In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 11am ET/ 8am PT for those in America.

Hosts Leicester find themselves 5th in the Premier League table ahead of today's game, trailing both United (3rd) and Chelsea (4th) in the battle for a top-four finish and the Champions League spot that comes with it.

Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes have been superb for most of the campaign, spending much of the season in the fourth spot they'll look to reclaim today. But their form since the Premier League restart has been dire and a run of just two wins in eight games means it could all end in disappointment this summer.

Yet there's only a single point in it, meaning a win for the Foxes over United this afternoon would guarantee them a place on European football's biggest stage next season.

United, on the other hand, have been exceptional since play resumed in June. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men need only a draw to guarantee a top-four finish and Champions League football next season - though it's hardly a given, with last Sunday's emphatic 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cap followed by a laboured 1-1 draw against West Ham in the week. Have the Red Devils lost their mojo at the worst possible time?

There's only one way to find out, so read on as we explain how to watch Leicester City vs Man United online today and get a reliable Premier League live stream of the match wherever you are.

How to watch Leicester vs Man United from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Leicester City vs Man United live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming sport like today's Leicester City vs Man United fixture.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

Today's Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky - and more specifically, Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage from an empty King Power Stadium begins at 3.30pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Leicester City vs Man United online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value. Even when the Premier League season finishes, there's still Test cricket, PGA Tour golf, F1 racing, NBA basketball and so much more on offer. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Leicester City vs Man United live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Leicester City vs Man United is at 11am ET/ 8am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Leicester City vs Man United today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we recommend checking out ExpressVPN as it's the best of the bunch.

FREE Leicester City vs Man United live stream: how to watch today's game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Manchester United and West Ham, with kick-off set for 11am ET/ 8am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United: live stream the match in Australia

Optus Sport has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Leicester City vs Man United. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning - so July 27 on the calendar.

How to watch Leicester vs Man United in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Leicester City vs Man United live at 3am NZST on the morning of Monday, July 27. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to get a Man United live stream in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Leicester against United kicks off at 8.30pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday night. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Leicester City vs Man United: latest team news and H2H results

Leicester will be without the suspended Caglar Soyuncu today, along with the injured trio of key players James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira.

With Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe all unavailable, United have injury woes of their own and will be dependent on Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to stop Jamie Vardy as he looks to secure this year's Golden Boot. And having kept faith with him for the West Ham game, Solskjaer looks set to once again stick with out-of-form keeper David de Gea as his no.1.

United were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in September, thanks to a ninth-minute Marcus Rashford penalty.