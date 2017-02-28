Jaybird's X3 wireless headphones have arrived in Australia

For those of us who love to listen to music while working out, or just while being out and about, going wireless has finally given us the freedom of movement we’ve craved for years.

And now there’s another contender that should have both audiophiles and fitness fanatics excited – the Jaybird X3’s are now available Down Under.

These premium in-ear sports headphones are sweatproof, and Jaybird also promises they’re both comfortable and feature improved sound quality over their forebears.

We think the Jaybird X2s and the Jaybird Freedom Wireless are some of the best wireless earbuds available today, so we have some great expectations from the X3s.

Sound redesigned

The X3 is smaller than the Jaybird X2 – small enough to be worn under a helmet – and promises better sound quality thanks to enhanced 6mm drivers.

Plus, Jaybird claims that its redesigned ear fins and tips mean the X3s should fit anyone comfortably and stay on, no matter what the activity.

The X2s have better than average battery life and the X3s shouldn’t be any different; Jaybird promises the same eight hours of non-stop beats.

Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity allows two pairs of X3s to be paired to a single device or a single set of X3s to be paired to two devices simultaneously, making it great for workout buddies.

Voice prompts will tell you of successful pairings and notify you when the earphones are switched off. You can even control sound settings with the MySound app available on the App Store and Google Play .

Availability

The Jaybird X3s are available in Australia from today at JB Hi-Fi and Apple stores. And you’ve got two colour choices – Blackout (black) and Sparta (white).