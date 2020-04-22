Is Apple planning a cheaper 23-inch iMac for the end of 2020?

A new rumor has emerged that suggests Apple could be working on an affordable 23-inch iMac, which could launch in the second half of 2020.

Apple’s all-in-one iMac is currently sold in 21.5-inch and 27-inch sizes, so this 23-incher would likely sit between the two in both specs and price – and possibly replace the 21.5-inch model as the cheapest version.

The rumor (that comes from a report in the China Times , and reported by Mac Otakara ) suggests that the 23-inch iMac would be around the same size as the 21.5-inch model.

However, the bezels around the screen will be slimmed down, allowing for the bigger screen size.

Hopeful

There’s not much else to go on with this rumor, but with Apple’s current lineup of iMacs last updated in March 2019, we’re keen to see new all-in-one PCs from Apple with improved hardware and a tweaked design.

As Apple has shown recently with the iPhone SE 2020, the company is keen to release more affordable versions of its hardware, so a new larger – and cheaper – budget iMac wouldn’t be entirely surprising – but still welcome.