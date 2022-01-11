iPhone 14 price leak suggests the Pro and Pro Max may get even more expensive

Audio player loading…

While the iPhone 14 series is still far off in the future, it's shaping up to bring a few big changes to the iPhone family, and a new price leak summarizes lots of the changes nicely.

Apple leaker LeaksApplePro is the source of this leak - they're still a rather unproven leaker, and they aren't ranked by Apple leaks aggregate AppleTrack, but we've seen some accurate information from them in the past.

Apparently, the iPhone 14 will cost $799 in the US - that's the same price as the iPhone 13 started at, and it went for £779 in the UK and AU$1,349 in Australia. That's the cheapest phone listed though, so it sounds like the iPhone 14 mini isn't coming (something we've heard several times already).

14: $79914 Max: $89914 Pro: $109914 Pro Max: $1199Apple is currently considering this.Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.Will keep you updated.January 9, 2022 See more

The next phone detailed is the iPhone 14 Max, a new entry to the family, and we're not totally sure what this handset could be like - but judging by the name, it could simply be a bigger version of the iPhone 14. Either way, it'll apparently cost $899 in the US.

Moving along, we come to the iPhone 14 Pro, and according to LeaksApplePro this will go for $1,099 in the US - for context, the iPhone 13 Pro started at $999 / £949 / AU$1,699, so there seems to be a little price hike here. That's also the case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is tagged at $1,199, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's $1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,849.

Since LeaksApplePro doesn't list the storage sizes for these phones, it's technically possible that the iPhone 14 family will all have more storage for their minimum-capacity devices - but it seems more likely that the Pro phones will simply cost more.

Analysis: blame the Max

When looking at the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max price increase, it's hard to come to any conclusion save the obvious one: it's the iPhone 14 Max's fault.

If the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max prices were kept, there wouldn't be much of a difference between them and the iPhone 14 Max, and it seems the price hike was done to distinguish the standard and Pro families.

LeaksApplePro also blames "production costs" for the $200 gap between the iPhone 14 Max and Pro, but it's not exactly clear what this means.

It's possible we're just blaming the new member of the family for any and all changes, in a reverse youngest child syndrome case of finger-pointing at whatever's new, but it's also possible that the iPhone 14 Max is filling a hole between the smaller, lower-power iPhone 14 members, and the bigger, more powerful iPhone 14 Pro devices.

Since this phone is such a mystery, we'll have to save our judgment for when it's announced - or for when more leaks paint a clearer picture of it. That could be some time, but stay tuned to TechRadar in the meantime for anything we hear.