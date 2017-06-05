iOS 11: we rank the 10 best features

It's one of the most exciting days of the year for Apple fans – the opening day of WWDC 2017, and the keynote speech during which the latest OS updates and new hardware are revealed.

As expected there was lots of attention on Apple’s latest macOS, watchOS and tvOS, plus a new iPad Pro and more. But it’s the major iPhone software update we’re really excited about – yup, it’s time for iOS 11.

To save you trawling the interwebs to find out just what delights are coming to your phone and iPad in the next major upgrade, we’ve listed the best bits of iOS 11 right here…