iOS 10.1 fixes pairing between iPhone 7 and these Android Wear watches

Having trouble connecting your Android Wear smartwatch to your iPhone 7? A simple iOS update may solve your problem.

Released to the general public today, iOS 10.1 not only adds a few new features, but fixes an issue where the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus couldn't connect to certain Android Wear devices.

Google announced the fix on its Android Wear Forum: "We have been working with Apple and we can confirm that this issue is fixed in iOS 10.1."

Previously, Apple's new mobile OS had pairing issues with some third-party Bluetooth accessories, including smartwatches like the Asus ZenWatch 2, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 Sport, TAG Heuer Connected and Fossil Q Founder.

The Android Wear team caught wind of the issue last month, and it looks like its persistence to fix the problem paid off.

The fix is in

While Google-powered Android Wear devices are designed more with Android handsets in mind, certain models can still connect to an iPhone.

When connected on a non-Android phone, basic functionalities like notifications and music controls still work, but there are certain limitations, such as lack of support for apps not approved by Apple.