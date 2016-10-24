iOS 10.1 fixes pairing between iPhone 7 and these Android Wear watches

Having trouble connecting your Android Wear smartwatch to your iPhone 7? A simple iOS update may solve your problem.
Released to the general public today, iOS 10.1 not only adds a few new features, but fixes an issue where the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus couldn't connect to certain Android Wear devices.
Google announced the fix on its Android Wear Forum: "We have been working with Apple and we can confirm that this issue is fixed in iOS 10.1."
Previously, Apple's new mobile OS had pairing issues with some third-party Bluetooth accessories, including smartwatches like the Asus ZenWatch 2, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 Sport, TAG Heuer Connected and Fossil Q Founder.
The Android Wear team caught wind of the issue last month, and it looks like its persistence to fix the problem paid off.
The fix is in
While Google-powered Android Wear devices are designed more with Android handsets in mind, certain models can still connect to an iPhone.
When connected on a non-Android phone, basic functionalities like notifications and music controls still work, but there are certain limitations, such as lack of support for apps not approved by Apple.
Anyone interested in iOS 10.1, be it for the fixed connectivity or the brand-new , can download and install it today by following "Settings" > "General" > "Software Update" on their mobile device.