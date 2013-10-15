Kickstarter opens its doors to Aussies and Kiwis today

What brilliant ideas will you bring to the Kickstarter table?

After announcing back in August that the crowd-funding platform would make its way Down Under and across the Tasman, Kickstarter has finally opened up for Aussies and New Zealanders today.

You can start building campaigns for next Occulus Rift or Ouya console competitor, but they won't go live for funding support until November 13.

Kickstarter has put together a short FAQ section for a quick run through on how things will work, stating: "We thought the month-long gap would give everyone plenty of time to build and tweak their projects before launching."

Global support

Thankfully, all campaigns originating from Australia and New Zealand will be listed alongside international campaigns, so people from all over the globe will able to chip in for your campaigns.

Local campaigns will have currencies listed in either Australian or New Zealand dollars, and those pledging will have to "enter their payment information directly on Kickstarter rather than through Amazon Payments".

While unsuccessful campaigns won't attract any fees, like with UK and Canadian platforms, payment processing fees will be charged in the local currency at 5% for pledges under $10 and 3% for pledges of $10 or more.

To help educate locals further, there will be Kickstarter workshops held in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland late this month and early November.

Kickstarter has also set up a form where you can requests online help or other events, including meet-ups with Kickstarter staff and workshops, as well as register for news and updates.