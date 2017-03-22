Instagram's next feature could be a foodie's dream

Instagram is looking to do more for advertisers than unveiling new filters, as the Facebook-owned photo service will soon allow users to book appointments with local businesses.

The feature would allow the 8 million-plus businesses that use Instagram to attract customers, therefore giving them even more out of social media network, according to Bloomberg.

The new feature appears to be as straightforward as reserving a table for two at 7pm or squeezing in a trim at a local barber with simple interactions on the Instagram app – a boon to those looking for physical customers in addition to "likes."

Instagram plans to roll out the feature in the coming months, with the service also reportedly giving some thought to adding reviews and other business-minded tools.

The app's head of business James Quarles says that 80% of the site's users follow a business of some kind, making it logical to have Instagram shift focus to local shops and not just Spring Break selfies and food pics.

Additionally, these features effectively pit Instagram with other long-standing reference sites like OpenTable and Yelp, making it all the more interesting to see what direction Facebook takes the filter-flipping app going forward.