Huawei’s cheaper MateBook 13 is now available in Australia

Eager to take on Apple's MacBook Air in the ultra-portable space, Huawei is finally bringing its new MateBook 13 laptop Down Under, announcing that it's available to buy in Australia from today (April 23) in Mystic Silver and Space Grey colour options.

Huawei's 13-inch MateBook offers some pretty impressive specs within its slimline 14.9mm frame, boasting either an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U (256GB SSD model) or i7 8565U (512GB SSD model) Whisky Lake processor, a GeForce MX 150 Discrete GPU, a 2K resolution sRGB display (3:2 aspect ratio) and a 10-hour battery life.

According to Huawei, the MateBook 13 offers "new ways for users to connect their notebook with smartphones, blurring the lines between mobile devices and personal computers".

Very nice, how much?

Priced at $1,799 for the 256GB model and $2,199 for the 512GB version, the Huawei MateBook 13 can be purchased in-store from Sydney's Microsoft Store on George Street, or from Microsoft's online store.

As an added bonus, the Microsoft store is currently offering a $119.95 discount on both MateBook 13 models, bringing their prices down to $1,679.05 and $2,079.05 respectively.

In our five-star review, we named the Huawei MateBook 13 our "Best in Class laptop in 2019," also describing it as "the most value-packed flagship laptop to date".