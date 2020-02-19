Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will almost definitely both support 5G

It's almost certain the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will launch at the end of March given recent comments from the company's CEO that say as much, and it seems both phones may come 5G-ready too.

Two new listings from TENAA - that's the regulatory body for mobile tech in China - show devices that have model numbers that have been linked to the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro.

Both devices on this listing include 5G compatibility, but there's not much else to learn from the listings that we haven't seen before.

Some may be surprised that even the lower end model - the Huawei P40 - will come with 5G compatibility straight out of the box, but it seems the company will be including 5G on more than just its top-end devices.

That may be because both these phones could sport the latest Kirin 990 chipset, which supports 5G, but we don't know any of the specs included on these devices for certain yet.

It's also unclear whether you'll be able to buy the Huawei P40 series. The company has yet to comment on whether its next flagship products will be coming to the UK after the impact of the Huawei ban, and of course they almost certainly won't be coming to the US.

Huawei recently brought its existing Mate 30 Pro flagship to the UK despite the fact that you can't run Google apps like Gmail, YouTube or the Play Store directly on the device. Huawei may decide to do similar for the P40, but we won't know for sure until we hear directly from the company.

