It's time to see who bachelor Pete Weber will give his final rose to - Madison Prewett or Hannah Ann Sluss? Who will Pete choose in the season 24 finale? Keep reading to find out how to watch The Bachelor online from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Bachelor Finale online: when and where? The Bachelor Finale of season 24 will be broadcast live on ABC at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 8pm PT. And if you need to catch up you can also stream previous episodes on ABC online.

It's safe to say that season 24 of The Bachelor has been both dramatic and entertaining, with Peter struggling to make decisions and group dates consisting of American Football games.

And now it's down to the two finalists: Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. From the latest sneak preview, Peter will go on dates with each one in this two-part finale, and right before he makes his final decision he will be given some dramatic news.

And from what we've read, you can expect this to be one of the most complicated and unexpected endings in the entire history of The Bachelor!

Ready to see who Peter will get engaged to? Keep reading to find out how to watch The Bachelor season 24 Finale online from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Bachelor Finale online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home when all the drama goes down don't panic, you can easily still watch the final rose being handed out.

Simply go ahead and download a VPN - this will allow you to watch The Bachelor online no matter where you are. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to catch all The Bachelor Finale's drama, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch The Bachelor Finale online in the US

Easy. If you have cable you can enjoy the The Bachelor Finale on ABC from 8pm ET and PT or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days:

Hulu + Live TV : One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream it live, The Bachelor Finale will be made online to watch the day after the program airs.

: One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream it live, The Bachelor Finale will be made online to watch the day after the program airs. AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV: $44.99 for over 70 channels. You'll be able to watch The Bachelor Finale On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

How to watch The Bachelor Finale online in Canada

Tune into Citytv at 8pm ET to catch this two-part finale. Citytv's online platform also allows you to catch-up with previous episodes for free...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first.

How to watch The Bachelor Finale online in the UK

Alas, there’ll be no canoodling for Brits, with Season 24 of The Bachelor unavailable across the pond. As ITVBe currently only offers a handful of old episodes from Season 23, it may be some time before the UK catch up to Peter Weber's antics. Can't wait that long to see Peter give out his last rose? Then the only other alternative we can think of is to grab yourself a VPN as described above and stream episodes from a service in a different country. It's worth noting though that you may require a credit card registered to the country that service is based into sign-up.

