Oscars live stream: how to watch the 2019 Academy Awards online from anywhere

Roll out the red carpet, dust off your tux or ball gown, and prepare those long-winded speeches - the 2019 Academy Awards is approaching fast. Whether you're a massive movie buff or just somebody that loves to see 'who' that stars are wearing, the Oscars is always a must-see climax of the movie awards season. And following our guide will let you work out the best way to get an Oscars live stream from wherever you are this weekend.

Oscars 2019: where and when As it has done since the 2002 Academy Awards, this year's spectacle will come from the Dolby Theater, right in the heart of - you guessed it - Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony itself is due to start at 5pm LA time, so that's 8pm ET, 1am GMT and 12pm AEDT on Monday. That's following coverage of the red carpet arrival, of course.

It now seems to be part of Oscar tradition that the lead-up is dogged by controversy. This year it was the turn of the Kevin Hart host fiasco and the u-turn pulled on having certain winners announced during ad breaks. But if we can forget about that for a moment and concentrate on the silver screen, it's looking like an intriguing 91st Academy Awards ceremony.

Front-runners for the best movie prize are Roma and The Favourite, showing once again that the Academy is beginning to increasingly honour more offbeat choices - the former being a black-and-white Mexican film, the latter a dark comedy about Queen Anne of England and her ladies in waiting. Meanwhile, Black Panther became the first ever superhero movie to be nominated for the top award.

For the individual prizes, we may see Lady Gaga take home two Oscars on Sunday, one for Best Actress and the other for Best Original Song (both for A Star Is Born) and Rami Malek is likely to take home the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of Queen-singer Freddie Mercury.

In total, 24 little gold men will be handed out at the Dolby Theater and you can watch it all as it happens. Follow our guide to watching a 2019 Oscars live stream from absolutely anywhere in the world.

How to watch a 2019 Oscars live stream from outside your country

Keep scrolling if you want to know your viewing options in the US, Canada, UK and Australia (pssssst, it's absolutely FREE Down Under!).

But it's worth noting that if you're away from your country this Oscar night and were hoping to watch your home coverage on your laptop or mobile, it will inevitable be geo-blocked. Annoying, but definitely not unsurpassable...by using a VPN, you can change your IP address to a location back in your own hometown or country that will then allow you to stream the event as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch the 2019 Oscars: live stream in the USA

ABC once again has the rights to air the Oscars in the US. So assuming ABC is one of the television channels you can get, then you're good to go. The whole thing gets a bit more complicated if you want to watch the Oscars online however. Live streaming on abc.com and via the network's app is only available in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. Even if you live in one of those locations, you'll still need cable-provider details, too. Outside that, you'll need to seek an alternative (and we're not talking about some kind of dodgy stream you found on Reddit), but none are guaranteed. The following 'over-the-top' cable-cutting subscription services have ABC listed among their channels - but you should still double check with each as to which locations their able to stream to...

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now also includes CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN.

PlayStation Vue From $45 per month and the ideal choice for PS4 owners thanks to its access to the likes of ESPN, NBC, Fox, Disney and other essential networks. Crank up the price and you can add the likes of Showtime and HBO, too.

From $45 per month and the ideal choice for PS4 owners thanks to its access to the likes of ESPN, NBC, Fox, Disney and other essential networks. Crank up the price and you can add the likes of Showtime and HBO, too. YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV also gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

The bonus of the above options is that they all have some kind of free trial. So if all you care about is getting an Oscars live stream and not much beyond, these are well worth a look.

How to stream the Oscars live in Canada

Fans in Canada are in luck as CTV will show the 91st Academy Awards live on television. However, if you don’t have a TV, you can still watch the awards show on the network’s website though you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account. It all starts at 5.30pm/3.30pm MT

How to watch an Oscars live stream in the UK for FREE

As ever, there's a lot of British interest at this year's Academy Awards, with the likes of Rachel Weisz, Richard E. Grant, Christian Bale and national treasure Olivia Colman all up for performing gongs. Costume designer Sandy Powell is even up for two films! And you can watch the whole thing take place on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel or Sky Go if you're on mobile. Not a Sky subscriber? That's not going to stand in your way, as a Now TV Cinema Pass let's you get all of Sky's film channels for a mere £9.99 per month. Not only that, but if you've never used Now TV before, you can get a 14-day free trial meaning you can watch the Oscars in all their glory absolutely FREE. Red carpet coverage kicks off at 10pm GMT and continues all the way up to the start of the ceremony at 1am Monday morning. Repeats of the ceremony in full tend to follow during the day on Monday. As described above, it's easy to watch this even if you're abroad and so find that the coverage is geo-blocked. It's as straightforward as downloading and installing a VPN and then changing the server location to one inside the UK.

How to live stream the Academy Awards for FREE in Australia