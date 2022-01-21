How to watch One Piece online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Along with Naruto and Bleach, One Piece is often referred to as a member of 'the Big Three' or, in other words, it's a must-watch for any anime fan. Luckily, it is easy to watch One Piece online from anywhere in the world.

However, with the first episode premiering back in 1999 and the show still producing new episodes to this day, it is by no means a quick watch. There are now over 1000 episodes, making it one of the longest anime out there.

Watch One Piece: Head straight to Funimation to sign up for its free trial!

Watch One Piece online Air dates: 1999-2022 Total seasons: 20 Creators: Eiichiro Oda Stream: Watch One Piece with a Funimation FREE trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

So what is this iconic show actually about? It revolves around the lead character Luffy, who is made of rubber, and his quest to find the One Piece treasure and become the king of the pirates.

It's a show with, as you might expect, a lot of plot lines, villians and pretty lovable characters. Unlike some of it's most similar shows like Naruto and Bleach, One Piece keeps it light on filler... a surprising accomplishment for a show that can take a good couple of months to watch.

So the big question: how to watch One Piece online? Wherever you are in the world, we've broken down your viewing options below, complete with pricing and what you can do if it isn't available where you live.

How to watch One Piece online

While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch One Piece online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.

(Image credit: Toei/Funimation)

Where else can I watch One Piece online?

For a number of countries, you can watch One Piece online via Netflix. This includes Japan, the US, Canada, Australia and more. However, you can't watch the entire show on Netflix with Japan offering around 800 episodes and other regions housing far less.

How to watch One Piece from abroad

Even if you're signed up to Funimation, you might find the content is blocked through geo-restrictions when you're away in another country. Luckily, there is a simple way to get around this.

By downloading a VPN, you will be able to watch One Piece online from anywhere in the world. A VPN changes your IP address which allows you to act like your device is back home. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

More like this: