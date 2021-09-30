Meredith Grey and her medical cohorts are back from the brink of Covid-19 in this explosive new season of the acclaimed TV drama. Prepare for more emotionally fraught life or death decisions and heart-breaking romantic complications as we detail how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 18 online from anywhere now.

*Season 17 spoilers ahead*

With Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) back in her scrubs after her brush with Covid, the trailer suggests some soul-searching for the good doctor, whose mother – long dead – appears in the series promo, reminding her that, “you survived the unthinkable. What are you going to do, Meredith?” Might she take early retirement and head into the sunset with Dr. Hayes?

What we do know is that Giacomo Gianniotti has departed forever as Andrew DeLuca, perishing from a stab wound after confronting a child trafficker. And, after 12 seasons on the hit show, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) left Seattle to join the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston alongside college Tom Koracick (Greg Germann).

Otherwise, much of the season 17 cast are back, including Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., two of the remaining OG crew. Plus, fans can expect some old familiar faces as neonatal expert Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returns to Grey-Sloan after a ten-year absence, while Kate Burton will feature in several episodes as Meredith’s overbearing mother.

Things get off to a dramatic start with the Station-19 cross-over episode involving illegal fireworks. So, “brace yourself for one hell of a return” as we break down how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 18 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 free online in the US

It’s a time of reflection post-pandemic. But feelings are still running high in Grey’s Anatomy season 18, which returns to ABC on September 30 at 9pm ET /PT (8pm CT), broadcast after the season 5 return of spin-off show, Station-19. If you don’t have cable though, it’ll be added to ABC’s catch-up service the next day. And, if you're prepared to wait, you can watch for free one week after it airs no log-in required! You’ll be able to stream the most recent episodes there too, without dropping a dime - or even your zip code. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 without cable Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course. This offer essentially lets you watch the latest Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode free online, should you want to. You can also watch Grey's Anatomy online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. Both offer a Hulu free trial, duration dependent on which one you go for. Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 18 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online from outside your country

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new Grey’s! But those abroad for whatever reason when Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes air will find themselves unable to keep up with all the doctor drama, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online: stream every episode in Canada

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 gets off to an explosive start, and Canadian’s can be there from the very beginning. CTV will broadcast season 18 in tandem with its American release, so from Thursday, September 30 at 9pm ET / PT. After each episode airs they’re be added to the network’s on-demand platform. And, if you have a cable provider, they’ll be available to watch completely free. FREE we tell you! Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck, which is a shame given such options are available in other countries. Those with CTV wanting to log-in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and overcome any geo-blocking obstacles. It’s a versatile piece of software, and means you don’t need to miss one scintillating episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 18.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online in the UK?

Unfortunately, due to licensing restrictions Brits have to wait a few months until after season 18's run in America. Last season debuted in November 2020, and only arrived on UK shores in April. So don’t expect to see the latest batch of episodes until early 2022 - a wait long enough to raise your blood pressure. However, when it does finally air it will be via the Sky Witness channel, available with a subscription to premium telly provider Sky. Admittedly that can be a rather expensive option, but there are some great Sky TV deals and packages available right now. Alternatively, NOW TV is a solid VOD platform – just as long as you don’t mind waiting 24-hours after each episode’s broadcast. It’s £9.99 a month for their Entertainment pass, and it regularly provides special promotions. Away from home today? As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution, and so stream your favourite films and TV from anywhere.

Can I watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online in Australia?