How to watch Feel Good online: stream the new Netflix show from anywhere

Canadian standup Mae Martin’s six-part semi-autobiographical series offers up some much needed good vibes during the lockdown currently in place in many countries, so read on to find out how to watch Feel Good online - streaming it isn't a problem from anywhere in the world.

A co-production between Channel 4 and Netflix, the six-part show centres around Mae and her relationship with new girlfriend George. It charts the course of the romance as it progresses from love-at-first-sight bliss to the point where the realities of life start to kick in as Mae's comedy career takes off.

If you need a pick me up during self-isolation, this rom-com with a difference might just be what the doctor ordered - read on to find out how to watch Feel Good online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Feel Good cheat sheet Feel Good is a new series co-produced by Netflix and Channel 4. All six episodes are now available to watch in most Netflix regions, while viewers in the UK can also binge watch via Channel 4's All4 on demand service.

Both Mae and George have massive roadblocks to overcome for the relationship to survive - Mae is a recovering drug addict and keeps her addiction a secret from her new lover, while George - who has never dated a woman before - is reluctant to tell anybody that her new partner is actually her girlfriend.

The show stars Fresh Meat's Charlotte Ritchie as George, while a member of sitcom royalty in the form of Friends star Lisa Kudrow, who plays Mae's stoney-faced mother. Read on to find out how to watch Feel Good and stream the new series online from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Feel Good on Netflix

Feel Good has been produced by Netflix and all six episode were uploaded to the streaming service in one batch on March 23. However, it isn't available for Netflix subscribers in the UK and Ireland. That's because the show is a co-production with Channel 4 which has exclusive rights for the show in both those countries - read on below to find out how to watch if you live in either of those countries. For everyone else, you'll need a Netflix subscription if you want to watch Mae Martin's new romantic comedy. Netflix provides three monthly pricing plans: US: The Basic tier costs $8.99 per month and allows one screen at once viewing in standard definition. Standard comes in at $12.99 a month and offers high definition resolution streaming and two screens at once viewing, while the Premium tier costs $15.99 and offers four screen of simultaneous viewing as well as Ultra HD streaming. Australia: Netflix's trio of pricing plans cost as follows Down Under: the Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard comes in at $13.99 a month and the 4K-friendly Premium tier costs $19.99. Canada: Netflix's three tiers cost as follows in Canada: The Basic tier costs $9.99 per month, Standard costs $13.99, while the Premium tier costs $16.99.

How to watch Feel Good for free in the UK and Ireland

As mentioned above, Channel 4 has exclusive rights to show Feel Good in both countries - so don't go looking for it on Netflix. The opening episode was shown on the free-to-air channel on Wedneday March 18 at 10pm and new episodes follow every week on the channel. The great news if you can't wait that long is that all six episodes of the series are already available for you to binge on via Channel 4's on-demand service All4. That means that it's completely free to watch Feel Good or stream it online in the UK, provided you've got a valid TV license. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Feel Good from outside your country

The Feel Good is all set to be rolled out at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Netflix and All4 isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Feel Good no matter where you are by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Feel Good from pretty much anywhere in the world.

