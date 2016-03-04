Star Wars: The Force Awakens Blu-ray and DVD release date slated for April

UPDATE: Australian release dates and pricing are now included – details below.

You know Han Solo's line to Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, "Chewie, we're home"? Well, now you can bring Han, Chewie and the whole SWTFA gang to your actual place of residence in April.

Disney announced early birds can grab the film on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere on April Fools Day (that's April 1), while those who prefer a hard copy can nab the Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 5.

That's in the US - in the UK, the release dates appear to be April 11 on Digital Download and April 18 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Though an Australian Digital Download release date has yet to be announced, The Force Awakens will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on April on 13.

Included in the home release are the usual incentives, though being able to watch Episode VII as much as you like may be reason enough to buy a copy.

Packed in is a bunch of bonus content, including a feature-length making-of documentary, deleted scenes, interviews, table read footage, and a look at the making of BB-8, as well as other creatures from the film.

Retailers are expected to have exclusive editions of their own, and while US and UK pricing has yet to be determined, Australians can pick up The Force Awakens DVD at JB Hi-Fi for $24.98, while the Blu-ray edition starts at $32.98.

It should also be noted that no 3D home release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens has been announced as of yet – these versions are strictly 2D.

Here's a taste of what you'll see on the home packages: