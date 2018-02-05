Han’s on: the first teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story has touched down

Unless you've been frozen in carbonite for the last few years, you're probably aware of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the upcoming Star Wars anthology film which follows the adventures of a young Han Solo (who's being played by Alden Ehrenreich) long before Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Obi-Wan Kenobi ever wandered into his life.

The film has seen an incredibly-troubled production, with its original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The LEGO Movie) fired only days away from the completion of principal photography. Veteran director Ron Howard (Apollo 13) was then brought on to replace the duo, and massive reshoots were reportedly pencilled into the schedule.

However, after getting a look at this first footage revealed during today's Super Bowl LII broadcast, you wouldn't know there was any trouble at all – the upcoming film looks very slick, with a darker tone than we're used to seeing in a Star Wars film. It's a safe bet that Lord and Miller's film would've looked quite different to this.

Full trailer Landos tomorrow

In today's quick teaser, we get glimpses at some of the film's supporting characters, including Donald Glover's take on Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra, and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett. The teaser ends on a quick shot of Han's loyal sidekick Chewbacca wrapping his big furry arm around Ehrenreich.

If the teaser has left you jonesing for more Solo action, you're in luck – a full trailer will debut tomorrow. You check out the 45-second teaser below.